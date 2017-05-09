Cause of Stow Bridge woman’s death is a mystery, inquest finds

A 28-year-old woman from Stow Bridge who died at her home last year had a “gift for seeing the good out of the bad”, an inquest has heard.

A hearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court into the death of Elizabeth Cambridge, of Bardolph Place, was told that the cause “could not be ascertained”.

The inquest heard that officers broke into her home on September 9, 2016, after her mother could not gain access to the property.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said: “The post-mortem found traces of her prescribed medication in her blood but they do not know how much.”

The inquest was told that Ms Cambridge had mobility problems and suffered from anxiety, often triggered by a dispute she was involved in with a person living nearby.

Denise Bhusal, Ms Cambridge’s mother, said: “She did have a real good gift for seeing the good out of the bad. Her memory still goes on.”

Delivering a narrative conclusion, Ms Blake said: “She was found deceased at her home address. The medical cause of death could not be ascertained.”

She said there was not enough evidence that she took her own life. Ms Blake offered her condolences to Ms Cambridge’s family.