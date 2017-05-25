CCTV image released after bike theft in Downham Market

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft in Downham.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a bicycle was stolen from outside Downham Leisure Centre on Bexwell Road on Tuesday, May 9.

CCTV appeal following bike theft in Downham Market. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Sophie Messenger at Downham Police Station on 101.

Altneratively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.