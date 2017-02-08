CCTV images released after bikes stolen in King’s Lynn

Four bicycles have been stolen from outside of the Majestic Cinema in Lynn over the last couple of weekends.

Police are appealing for help identifying two men following the two separate incidents and have released CCTV images of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

CCTV image released in connection with bike thefts in King's Lynn. Photo: Norfolk Police.

At around 2.50pm on Saturday, January 28 two bicycles were taken from outside the cinema, and at 4pm on Saturday, February 4, a further two bicycles were taken from the same location.

Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, should contact PCSO Jackie Richards at Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.