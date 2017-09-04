CCTV images released following bike theft in King’s Lynn

CCTV images have been released in the hope of identifying three men following a bike theft in Lynn.

The bike was stolen near to St James Street at about 2.20pm on Sunday, August 27.

CCTV images released in connection with a bike theft. Photo: Norfolk Police.

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The stolen bike is described as a white Carrera Vengeance with green lettering.

Anyone who may recognise the men, or anyone with information, is asked to contact PCSO Jackie Richards at Lynn Police Station on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.