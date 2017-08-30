CCTV images released in connection with Outwell burglary

CCTV images have been released of a man that police wish to speak to in connection with a burglary in Outwell.

Electrical items, a purse and a wallet were stolen from a property in Churchfield Road between 11pm on Wednesday, July 5 and 4am on Thursday, July 6.

Officers have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who may recognise him, or anyone with information, should contact Det Con Joshua Peak at Lynn CID on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.