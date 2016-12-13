Celebration evening at King’s Lynn Academy

Students and staff celebrated their success at the King’s Lynn Academy’s annual presentation evening last Tuesday.

Guest speaker was Norfolk-based motivational speaker Soul Phoenix, pictured above second right, who said it was a “great honour” to be invited.

He added: “I was thrilled to find the factors that promote success so well integrated into the school environment, a fact that is reflected in the achievements of their amazing students.”

Head of school Barney Rimmer said: “It was fantastic to share in the achievements over the last academic year with KLA students, both past and present.”

Also pictured above are, from left, Chloe Hall, Charlie Lake, Sophie Greenall, Lauryn Bowers, Bradley Hemming, Harriet Crawford and chair of governors Wendy Fisher.