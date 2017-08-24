Centuries-old chest stolen from church in Ringstead

A centuries-old chest has been stolen from a church in West Norfolk.

The 18th century large oak chest collection box was taken from St Andrews Church in Ringstead on Tuesday.

Officers say it is believed the chest was taken from the church on Chapel Lane between 9am and midday on Tuesday.

They are urging anyone who may have been offered the item for sale or knows of its whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone with information should call PCSO Mark Taylor at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.