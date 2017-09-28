Chairman’s fears over intruders at King’s Lynn football ground

Not enough is being done to stop intruders breaking into King’s Lynn Town’s football ground and using its main stand as a “dosshouse”, club officials have claimed.

Police say they are working with the club to resolve the issue at the Walks Stadium, after an incident was reported to them last week.

But club chairman Stephen Cleeve believes there have been similar incidents since the start of the current season and officers need to do more to catch those responsible.

He revealed today he was now paying for security guards to try to keep unwelcome visitors out.

And he said: “I’m doing what the police should be doing. It’s not my job to pay for it. The police should be investigating the crime and stopping it.”

Earlier this week, a post was also published on the club’s Facebook page, asking for contact details of anyone who may be able to put up barbed wire on the wall at the Tennyson Road end of the ground, in a bid to deter the intruders.

Mr Cleeve said the intruders were climbing over the wall and setting up camp in the ground’s main stand.

He said: “I think what they’re doing is having a night dosshouse.”

Although items including alcohol containers and used contraceptives have been found there, Mr Cleeve said he was particularly concerned about intruders smoking in the stand, because of the fire safety risk posed by the wood that is in the building.

Inspector Wes Hornigold, of Lynn police, said one call had been made to officers last Friday about a break-in at the ground.

He said: “Crime prevention advice was offered to the caller over the phone as well as advice to contact police when the issue is occurring so that we can attend.

“Officers have been tasked with conducted patrols overnight and we are looking at working with the club to come up with possible solutions to their ongoing problem and an officer from my Safer Neighbourhoods Team is making contact to discuss this.”