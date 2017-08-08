Chance to go wild at Thornham orchard display

The Norfolk Ornithologists Association put on their second annual exhibition at Thornham’s Drove Orchards on Saturday, in conjunction with site owner Andrew Jamieson, who is a keen conservationist.

Association chairman Steve Newman, pictured above, back, said: “It’s an opportunity to show people, and especially young people, the fabulous range of wild life we have here.

“We’re delighted to do this in collaboration with Drove Orchards.”

The exhibition included a display of fossils, moth traps and three species of hawk moth caterpillars, plus guided wildlife walks through the orchard’s grazing marsh area and tours of the heritage apple orchard led by Mr Jamieson.

There was also maps of the long-distance journeys made by migratory birds that spend part of the year in Norfolk together with an explanation of ringing them with a leg band for identification.

Mr Newman said: “Migration is one of the things we are most interested in. Birds we trap at Holme give us a fantastic information about the journeys they make.”

One example was of an avocet, ringed in Brittany and caught in a net at Holme, that had spent multiple winters in Portugal and its summers at Thornham.

“Another was of a swallow ringed here which was recovered in Nigeria and a lesser white-throat, ringed in Israel, was caught in a net here,” said Mr Newman.

Holme Observatory warden Sophie Barker, above left, shows her nephew Zac Barker, an eyed hawk-moth caterpillar. MLNF17PB08113