Chance to make Christmas Connections at King’s Lynn business event

A free festive networking event will take place at the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre (KLIC) tomorrow.

Companies from across the area are invited to attend the Christmas Connections event, which takes place at the Nar Ouse Way site, which opened earlier this year, on Wednesday, between 4 and 5pm.

The event is intended to allow firms the chance to share their successes during the past 12 months and promote their plans for 2017.

KLIC co-ordinator Joni Phillips said: “King’s Lynn Innovation Centre has enjoyed a great few months since opening in June.

“We are proud of the facilities KLIC offers, which enable us to host events to support the local business community.

“The Christmas Connections event will be relaxed and informal, and will be a great opportunity for businesses to make new contacts, and to share their highlights from the year.

“If you haven’t visited King’s Lynn Innovation Centre before, this is a great time to see what it offers.

“We will warmly welcome visitors old and new to the centre to celebrate business in West Norfolk.”

Anyone interested in attending the event should book places in advance by phoning 01553 970970 or emailing klicreception@nwes.org.uk