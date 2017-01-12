Chance to meet authors at book shop in Downham Market

A charity book shop in Downham is hosting two meet-and-greet events with popular authors.

The West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA) will be holding the sessions at No. 8 The Old Book Shop in High Street in the coming weeks.

On Sunday, January 22 from 2pm to 3pm, Young Adult (YA) writer Sara Barnard will be in conversation with shop volunteer and blogger Amber Kirk-Ford.

Barnard, author of Beautiful Broken Things which was recently picked to be part of the W H Smith #ZoellaBookClub, has more recently released her second book – A Quiet Kind of Thunder.

This book is particularly important to the WNDA as it features a character with selective mutism and another character who is deaf, which is what the charity is all about.

The following Sunday – January 29 – from 2pm to 3pm, the mother and daughter YA duo Perdita and Honor Cargill will also be speaking with Miss Kirk-Ford at the venue.

Their first book Waiting For Callback was released a year ago, and their second book Take Two is released on the 26th of this month. Honor co-wrote Waiting For Callback at the young age of 16.

Both events are free and non-ticketed. There will be a chance to ask the authors your questions, and their books will be available for purchase and signing.