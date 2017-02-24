Chance to muck in and tuck in with meal lottery in Downham Market

A club in Downham is launching a meal voucher lottery in conjunction with a nearby business in the hope of raising charity funds.

Downham Rotary Club will be holding the lottery with help from the Barn Cafe at Dents Farm Shop, Hilgay, from March 1 for eight weeks.

Barn Cafe within Dents Farm Shop at Hilgay. Photo: Dents Hilgay.

The money raised from the lottery will go towards local causes such as Nelson’s Journey, a child bereavement charity, as well as other Norfolk-based charities.

Rotary president Bob Linford said: “For £1 people will have the chance to win a good ‘tuck-in’ and help local good causes.”

From March 1 until April 30, diners at the Barn Cafe on Steel’s Drove will find marked lottery envelopes on their tables.

To take part in the lottery, all you will need to do is put £1 into an envelope, seal it, put your name, address and phone number on it, and post it in the box on the counter in the cafe.

During the eight weeks, four draws will take place and the four winners will each receive a £25 voucher to spend on food and drink at the Barn Cafe.

Mr Linford said: “Downham Rotary would like to thank Dents for its help and commitment.”