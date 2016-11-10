Change of pace for King’s Lynn GEAR in 2017

The Grand East Anglia Run 10k is set for a change of pace in 2017 as new organisers Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All take over its staging.

The not-for-profit company has entered into a partnership with Alive Leisure and the West Norfolk Council to run the annual event which next year takes place on Sunday, April 30.

Run For All is part of the lasting legacy of the late Jane Tomlinson CBE who raised almost £2m for charity through a series of endurance challenges, despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

Its stable of events already includes successful 10Ks in Leeds, Lincoln, Sheffield, York, Hull, Burnley, Bury and Nottingham, the Leeds Half Marathon, Yorkshire Half Marathon-Sheffield and the Yorkshire Marathon in York.

Run For All, working with Alive Leisure and the council, aims to build on the event’s current success to make the running festival even bigger and better in future years.

The new partnership – which will see the event renamed the Asda Foundation Gear 10k – was officially announced today by Norfolk-born former England, Manchester City and Leeds United footballer Danny Mills.

Danny, who also starred on Celebrity Masterchef and is a pundit on TV and radio, said: “It’s really exciting news that the Gear 10k will be added to Run For All’s successful series of events.

“Run For All events are always fantastic fun and are brilliant at encouraging people of all abilities to take part.

“I know the Gear 10k is already really popular and I hope that in 2017 even more people will come and take a run at it and help to support some fantastic local and regional charities.”

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “Since the first event in 2006, we have watched the GEAR grow and grow.

“We are delighted to now have the experience and expertise of the Run For All team on board to ensure that the event continues to grow and attract people from across the country to Lynn.

“We are delighted that the ethos of the team very much matches our own and encourages people to take up running as part of a healthy, active lifestyle and encourages people to raise money for a range of local and regional good causes.”

Entries for 2017 are now open at www.runforall.com/gear10k/ or www.grandeastangliarun.co.uk/