Changes announced for housing regeneration project dates in King’s Lynn

Changes have been announced to a regeneration project plan in Lynn.

Now that more than half of the work has been completed at Hillington Square, Freebridge Community Housing has said there are amendments to the timings of the phases of works which are yet to be started.

Phase five was originally planned to include work to Ladysmith House, Farrow House and Vicarage House, but after looking into the best way to complete the remaining work, Freebridge now intend to complete the work on Chestnut House and Aitken House next.

This means that those in Chestnut House and Aitken House will be moving out of their homes later this year and returning in 2018, with those in Ladysmith House, Farrow House and Vicarage House moving out in late 2018 and returning in 2019.

Tony Hall, chief executive of Freebridge, said: “This project is a large and complex one. With that being the case we have always tried to make sure that we have taken on the lessons learnt from each previous phase completed.

“As a result of this, we now feel that the best way to complete the remaining work, ensuring we maintain the highest standards as we go, is to complete the refurbishment of Chestnut House and Aitken House next.”

The final phase will see those in Norris House move out in 2019.