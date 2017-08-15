Charity ball to be held in memory of King’s Lynn woman’s father

A 21-year-old woman from Lynn is planning a charity ball in memory of her father and to attempt to end the stigma around mental illnesses.

Charlotte Underwood is organising the ball, to be held in April next year, for mental health charity Mind.

Her inspiration for tackling the misconceptions around mental illnesses including depression and suicide has stemmed from her own personal battles, as well as losing her father who tragically committed suicide when she was 18.

Charlotte has suffered from the condition virtually her whole life but wasn’t diagnosed with depression and generalised anxiety disorder until she was 14 after she bravely spoke out.

She has since written and published a free E-book called After Suicide, which the Lynn News reported about in July.

The book is an account of her father’s battle with mental health and the aftermath of his tragic passing.

She also created a YouTube channel as a platform to reach others suffering in silence.

Charlotte is due to go back to college to study psychology and she has expressed her opinions on what more needs to be done to tackle mental health issues.

She said: “A variety in treatment and support as everyone is so individual – as well as mental illnesses also being individual.

“I also feel that people with a mental illness who seek help deserve to be treated with as much respect and dignity as anyone seeking help for any other illness.”

Charlotte is also considering creating care packets tailored to mental health which aim to raise awareness.

She has now decided her aim is to help break the stigma surrounding mental illness by teaming up with Mind and hopes the charity ball, while remembering her dad, will raise money for a good cause.

The fundraiser will be hosted at Lynn Town Hall on Thursday, April 26 next year and is scheduled to start at 7pm and finish at 10pm.

There will be live music, an auction and talks on mental health.

Tickets to the ball cost £3, but Charlotte is encouraging people to donate via her fundraising page to help cover the costs of the venue, and those who do so will be given free entry to the event.

For more information about the charity ball or to buy a ticket, visit: www.gofundme.com/charity-ball-in-aid-of-mind.

For advice and support on mental health issues, visit: www.mind.org.