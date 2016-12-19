Charity boost from work of popular West Norfolk author

West Norfolk author Bob Booth has donated £500 to the Big C charity from the proceeds of his book King’s Lynn in colour.

The book (92 pages, A4 size, printed on gloss paper with a gloss laminate outer cover) contains around 250 colour photographs taken in the town, mainly between 1965 and 1985.

Tonia King, Big C support centre manager, who is pictured with Mr Booth, said: “It is the kindness of people like Bob that helps the Big C to continue to support local people affected by cancer.

“The Big C, Cancer Support and Information Centre on Norfolk Street helps on average 250 people per month. We offer free services such as emotional support, information, talking therapies, welfare advice and complementary therapy.”