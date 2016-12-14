Charity group appeals for new King’s Lynn volunteers

People in the Lynn area are being urged to sign up and become part of a new group raising awareness of cardiac diseases.

The British Heart Foundation is setting up a volunteer group, which they hope will help more people around the area understand how they can prevent or manage the condition.

The group will lead local fundraising activities and, provide training in CPR and defibrilator use for schools and other organisations.

Marc Shaw, the foundation’s area fundraising manager, said: “Our new King’s Lynn group is one of 18 new volunteering initiatives we’re launching in the East of England.

“Volunteering for any charity is a great way to meet new people, and to share your skills.

“The first step is to find a group leader for the King’s Lynn team, then to fill the various roles, like education co-ordinator and donation co-ordinator.

“Right now, we’re looking for someone with leadership skills, who is friendly and outgoing. If you fit the bill, we’d love to hear from you.”

Anyone interested in getting involved should visit www.reach.com or email BHFVolunteersEast@gmail.com for further details.