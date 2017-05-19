Charity headshave in Downham Market to mark Deaf Awareness Week

Three volunteers are marking this week’s Deaf Awareness Week by having their heads shaved for charity tomorrow.

Marie Walker, Debi McKee and Steven McKee will be going under the razor as part of a fundraising event for the West Norfolk Deaf Association (WNDA).

The event, which also includes live music, will take place in the Downham town square on Saturday, between noon and 2pm.

Deaf Awareness Week, which concludes on Sunday and is promoted by the UK Council of Deafness, aims to raise awareness of the problem of hearing loss and the range of support that is available for people living with it.

It is estimated that around one in six people nationally has some form of hearing impairment.

But the WNDA, which has its headquarters in Railway Road, Lynn, estimates that one in five people in the borough has a hearing problem.

The charity provides support services for hearing aid users across the borough, sign language training, holiday clubs for deaf children and information about assistance equipment that is available.

The association is also appealing for volunteers to join the hearing support unit, work in its shops in Downham or help with administration and cleaning.

Anyone interested in getting involved should phone 01553 773399.