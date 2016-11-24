Charity in Downham Market to hold Black Friday sale

The annual shopping bonanza Black Friday is upon us tomorrow so it’s time to bag some bargains.

Sue Ryder is offering customers up to 30 per cent off selected products at its furniture shop in Downham from tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday.

Jo Panks, retail area manager, said: “Our Downham furniture shop is one of 50 shops testing this new initiative, working with some of Britain’s favourite brand names to bring our customers high quality furniture and electrical items at up to 30 per cent off.”

Products span everything from toasters and hoovers to three-piece suites, all brand new or refurbished.

Customers who cannot make it to the shop on Bridge Road can still benefit by shopping online: www.sueryder.org/shop