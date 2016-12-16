Charity ukulele play at King’s Lynn store

A Lynn music club is hoping to pass a fundraising milestone when they play at a town supermarket tomorrow.

Members of the King’s Lynn Ukulele Club will be at the Tesco store on the Hardwick estate from 2 to 4.30pm on Saturday to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The club held a similar fundraiser at the weekend, during the Pentney WI’s annual Christmas fayre.

And the group hopes that donations made during the afternoon will lift the total it has raised for the charity past the £1,000 mark.

The club meets on Tuesday evenings at the Anvil Inn, Congham, from 7.30 to 9.30pm.

Its first meeting of the new year will be on January 3.

To find out more about the club, phone 07767 316866 or visit www.kluc.co.uk.