Charlie Hotson returns to King’s Lynn for Lemony Snickit concert

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra is bringing a concert with a real difference to the Corn Exchange in Lynn on November 19.

And the Lynn News can today exclusively announce the programme and the narrator for one of the works.

Charlie Hotson

Coming back from the West End especially to perform is Lynn lad Charlie Hotson (stage name Raymond Rose).

Charlie, who attended King Edward VII High and Springwood High, is currently the understudy in The Woman in Black, at The Fortune Theatre.

He said he is delighted to be coming back to his roots to perform in The Composer Is Dead by Lemony Snicket and Nathaniel Stookey.

This story is a wonderful, fun, murder mystery where the inspector (Charlie) takes the audience with him as he questions different sections of the orchestra to solve the ‘who dunnit crime!’

The piece has only been performed only twice in the UK before so to have it performed in West Norfolk is a real treat and a must see. With Charlie leading the investigation it is sure to be a wonderful experience.

Charlie is very busy having done several tours recently and he will be opening his own musical next summer.

He currently splits his time between time acting and writing and has such credits as Horrible Histories and most recently, Cartoon Networks Adventure Time – The Land Of Ooo, LIVE!

He says it great to be coming back to perform on some of the first boards he ever trod upon and can’t wait to do justice to such a wonderful piece by a hugely respected writer.

The remainder of the programme is some of the most famous film music of all time, by composers such as John Williams, Malcolm Arnold and John Barry.

The NSO is hoping families will take advantage of the free tickets for under 18’s as this concert is a great one for listeners of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets will be on general sale from the Corn Exchange Box Office from the middle of August but those in the ‘Friends of the Orchestra Scheme’ have priority booking in the best seats until six weeks before the concert. The Box Office is on 01553 764864.

Benefits of the Friends’ Scheme include priority booking with price reductions for all NSO concerts, regular newsletters, opportunities to meet the conductor and players at rehearsals, and listing in the NSO concert programmes.

NSO Friends clearly enjoy feeling part of a welcoming and buoyant concern and many give time to assist the orchestra behind the scenes.

Others just enjoy listening to the music as part of an enthusiastic audience. An individual subscription is excellent value at only £22 (minimum) per year.