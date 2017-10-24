Cheeky NUNdos anyone?

Catholic nuns from Daughters of Divine Charity in Swaffham served free soup at NUNdos, a three-day pop-up restaurant in London to launch the new Channel 5 series ‘Bad Habits, Holy Orders’.

Visitors to NUNdos were encouraged to take stock of their lives and relax over a bowl of lentil or chicken soup.

For dessert, the Sisters served a takeaway treat as a reminder to diners to nourish the soul beyond the walls of NUNdos.

Diners were encouraged to leave their phones at the door in a collection bin in order to avoid the distraction of social media.

In addition to publicity, the free restaurant opened its doors in response to an influx of research studies that show people under the age of 35 are at the greater risk of suffering from anxiety.

‘Bad Habits, Holy Orders’ aired on Channel 5 on Thursday, October 19 at 10pm and is set to have a regular spot on the channel for the next four weeks.

Pictured above, the Sisters from Swaffham outside NUNdos restaurant in London.

Picture: Channel 5