Cheers, as beer festival supports charities

The 20th annual King’s Lynn Beer Festival took place last week, offering what is thought to be the largest selection of real ales in West Norfolk.

The three-day festival was organised by the Vancouver Round Table and the Stuart House Hotel, and donations were again collected for two local charities.

This year’s beneficiaries are Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, a baby bereavement photography and keepsake charity, and West Norfolk Mind.

Owner of the Stuart House Hotel Dave Armes, who inspired the bar’s name, has now been hosting and co-organising the annual event for two decades. Co-organiser Matt Roberts said: “Dave’s expertise in sourcing and looking after great beer and the enthusiasm for getting involved and raising money for charity of the lads from Round Table have helped raise well over £60,000 for numerous charities over the last two decades.”

This year’s attendees enjoyed scores of brews and live entertainment from Wild Wood, Keno Kings,and DNA on each of the three evenings of the festival.

Stuart House Hotel, which is the Vancouver Round Table’s regular meeting place, is well-known in Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) circles and it has formally been recognised in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide for the past 18 years.

And many of the brews featured in the 2016 festival has previously won prizes at the Great British Beer Festival in London, where almost 1,000 different beers were exhibited.

Pictured above outside at the Vancouver Round Table beer festival at the Stuart House Hotel are Rob Mason, Matt Roberts and Paul White.

