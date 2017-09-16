Cheers! Beer festival raises £3,500 for charity causes

The second annual Rotary Club of King’s Lynn’s beer festival was a roaring success and raised £3,500 for two worthy causes.

With speciality beers and ciders, which were sponsored by firms and individuals, in great demand, the festival attracted “a vast number of visitors who made the event their chosen watering place,” during Heritage Open Day and Classic Car Day.

A spokesman from the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn said: “The King’s Morris dancers gave a great display, and were joined by visiting teams from Rutland, Fenstanton and from Ely and Whittlesey Riot.

“They encouraged visitors to take part to the amusement of the crowd.

“It is estimated that a profit of around £3,500 will result from the event, from which two local charities have been chosen to be beneficiaries.”

Pictured are, Rotarians Geoff Cheney and Pip Rippengill drawing pints on the first night of the three-day event.

Picture: SUBMITTED.