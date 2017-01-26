Cheers! King’s Lynn pub’s donation to school fund

Students at the Eastgate Academy will be able to improve the sound and lighting thanks to a donation for their fund from from the Crown and Mitre pub in Ferry Street, Lynn. Youngsters collected a cheque for £517, which was raised by Roger and Yvonne Duggan in a raffle and bar collection.

The couple have grandchildren at the academy and wanted to do their bit to help buy new sound and light equipment for the stage area in the school hall.

Last year, the school raised money to purchase a new stage.

mlnf17af01224