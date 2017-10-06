Search

Cheers: Round Tablers donate £2,500 to charity

King's Lynn Vancouver Round Table present a cheque from their annual Stuart House Hotel Beer Festival to Zena Pentey of West Norfolk Mind. Chairman Ed Weightman (front middle) and Stuart House Hotel owner Dave Armes with fellow Round Tablers.
King’s Lynn Vancouver Round Table has presented a £2,500 cheque to Zena Penty of West Norfolk Mind.

The money, which was raised from their annual Stuart House Hotel Beer Festival, will go towards providing a variety of resources for people with a mental health issue, their families and friends. The 20th Lynn Beer Festival included a selection of ales from all over the country as well as local brews.

Pictured are chairman Ed Weightman and Stuart House Hotel owner Dave Armes, with fellow Round Tablers presenting a cheque to Zena Penty of West Norfolk Mind.

