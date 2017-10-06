Cheers: Round Tablers donate £2,500 to charity

King’s Lynn Vancouver Round Table has presented a £2,500 cheque to Zena Penty of West Norfolk Mind.

The money, which was raised from their annual Stuart House Hotel Beer Festival, will go towards providing a variety of resources for people with a mental health issue, their families and friends. The 20th Lynn Beer Festival included a selection of ales from all over the country as well as local brews.

Pictured are chairman Ed Weightman and Stuart House Hotel owner Dave Armes, with fellow Round Tablers presenting a cheque to Zena Penty of West Norfolk Mind.

MLNF17PT10001