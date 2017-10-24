Cheques presented to Magpie Centre and Red Wellies

Gordon Chilvers, of Double G Clothing, held a charity soul night at the Lynn Corn Exchange with the proceeds being split between the Magpie Centre and Red Wellies, who thank Double G Clothing for their support.

Mr Chilvers will be holding another charity soul night for Red Wellies at the Corn Exchange and tickets are on sale now from the box office.

Pictured above are Gordon Chilvers presenting cheques to Jan Calvert from the Magpie Centre,left, and Mervyn Wiles from Red Wellies, right. Picture: mlnf17pm10054