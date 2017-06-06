Chicken nuggets on tap for West Lynn McDonald’s winner

Six-year-old, Kiana King, is the winner of Lynn News’ McDonald’s competition and has won a year’s worth of free meals.

Kiana was invited to reopen West Lynn’s McDonald’s after it underwent a major revamp.

The 24-hour restaurant now has a second drive-in lane and a doubling of car parking on the site, as well as touch-screen iPads which can be used by diners.

Kiana’s mother, Donny King, speaking on behalf of her daughter said: “She was over the moon to win the competition and had a fantastic day reopening the store. She was quite suprised, but very excited and happy.

“We also had a wonderful tour of the restaurant, so as well as winning the competition she also learnt a lot about food safety. It was educational as well which was brilliant.

“All the staff were lovely and very friendly, and she said that she wants to go back to that store soon because of how welcoming everybody was. Her favourite McDonald’s meal is a Happy Meal with chicken nuggets.”

