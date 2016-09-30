Chief officer of West Norfolk CCG steps down after seven years

The chief officer of West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has resigned after seven years as the health commissioning lead for the area.

Dr Sue Crossman, who has a clinical nursing background and has worked in the health service in West Norfolk since 1983, will leave her post at the end of the year.

Announcing her resignation, Dr Crossman said: “The emergence of clinical commissioning was a most interesting development to lead and the role of chief officer has been both demanding and very fulfilling.

“Now is the right time for me to move on, leaving the CCG in a strong position for a new chief officer to lead it through the next phase of NHS transformation.”

Dr Crossman established the CCG in 2013 with the chairman Dr Ian Mack, having led the practice-based commissioing group with the late chairman, Dr Malcolm Skinner, prior to this.

When Dr Crossman leaves the position at the end of the calendar year, she will continue working with the NHS on a variety of innovation programmes across England.

Paying tribute to her staff of 30 people, she said: “It has been a privilege and a delight to work with a group of such talented and committed people who pull together in a very challenging climate to improve services for the residents of West Norfolk.”

She said that the CCG had always been a values-based organisation and that she is confident that this culture will continue under new leadership.

Colleague Dr Ian Mack said: “Sue Crossman has been an exceptional chief officer for West Norfolk CCG with her total commitment to our local NHS in West Norfolk, blending her skills as a nurse with those as an effective and collaborative senior manager.

“She has been a very articulate and powerful voice for West Norfolk, with a clear vision for local innovative health and care services. She will be greatly missed by all at the CCG. I wish her every success in her future work.”The news came only a day after it was announced that the CCG has appointed a new member of its governing body.

Tim Bishop, who has more than 35 years of experience working in health and social care, will have particular responsibility for patient and public involvement within the CCG.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be appointed to this role and hope I can use my lifetime experience in health and social care to benefit local people and the local NHS.

“When I, or family members, use local services we are always impressed by the commitment of front line staff, but also aware sometimes of the frustrations there can be when services don’t work well together – supporting people together has to be the priority.”