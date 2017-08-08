Child arrests down by half in Norfolk

The number of arrests of children by officers in Norfolk has fallen by 50 per cent in the last six years, according to figures released yesterday.

Research by the Howard League for Penal Reform has found that the force made 1,261 arrests of children aged 17 and under last year, which is down from 2,510 in 2010.

The charity says the statistics underline the success of one of their major programmes, which involves working with police forces to keep as many boys and girls as possible out of the criminal justice system.

Frances Crook, chief executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said this year’s figures were another positive result.

She said: “For the sixth year running, we have seen a significant reduction in child arrests across the country.

“This is a tremendous achievement, and we will continue to support police forces to develop their good practice and reduce the number to an absolute minimum.”

Ms Crook said Norfolk Police should be commended for their “positive approach”.

“The Howard League is proud to have played its part in a transformation that will make our communities safer,” she added.

“By working together, we are ensuring that tens of thousands of children will have a brighter future and not be dragged into a downward spiral of crime and custody.”