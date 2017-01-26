Children film the King’s Lynn Mart

A short film about Lynn’s historic annual Mart by local youngsters will be screened for the first time on Sunday 5 February.

Last year a film-making course for young people aged 10-15 was offered at Stories of Lynn.

Participants explored stories from the 800-year history of Lynn’s Mart, and then worked with a professional film-maker to create a short film.

And now that short film, All the Fun of the Fair, will be shown in a private view at Stories of Lynn, for the young film-makers, their families, borough councillors and the media.

Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council deputy leader and cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: “This was a fantastic project that really made use of what a great resource the borough archives are.

“Stories of Lynn is about bringing local history to life, and this film certainly does that.

“These talented young people researched the fascinating stories of the Mart with the help of trained staff from the archives and Stories of Lynn, and then retold them in this wonderful film.

“They’ve used stop-motion animation and interviews with visitors to the present-day Mart to bring history right up to date; it’s quite an achievement”.

Ruth Farnan, learning engagement officer at Stories of Lynn, said: “I was really impressed with the young people who took part in the film-making course.

“They were so enthusiastic about learning new skills, and finding out more about local history. They really made the most of their time at Stories of Lynn, and they should be very proud of the film they have produced.

“I hope as many people as possible come and see the film, and the exhibition”.

After the private view, the film will be able to be seen by everyone, as part of an exhibition at Stories of Lynn, about the history of the Mart.

The exhibition will feature pictures and documents from the borough archives, that were studied by the young film-makers.

The exhibition will run until Sunday, March 5. Access to the exhibition is free with museum admission.

Museum admission is £5 for adults, £3.50 for concessions.

The Mart this year opens on its traditional day of St Valentine’s on Tuesday, February 14, and continues until Saturday, February 25.