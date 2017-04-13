Children search for Easter treats in Reffley

Youngsters enjoyed a day of Easter fun in Reffley on Tuesday as they searched for spring-themed clues.
Families went down to Plantation Wood where they took part in an Easter egg hunt and storytelling.
The event, organised by the Friends of Plantation Wood, saw around 125 people become eggs-pert detectives in their quest to find egg-shapes with letters on them.
After finding all the clues and having spelled out a sentence, the participants received a chocolate treat.
Friends secretary Daphne Sampson said: “We had a lovely day and it was really well supported.
“Community librarian Elena Parkin did story time in the heart of the woods, which was much appreciated. I think the children really enjoyed being in the woods.”
She said the Friends group is always looking for people to help.
To express your interest in volunteering, contact the Friends group via: plantationwoodkl@gmail.com.
