Children search for Easter treats in Reffley

Youngsters enjoyed a day of Easter fun in Reffley on Tuesday as they searched for spring-themed clues.

Families went down to Plantation Wood where they took part in an Easter egg hunt and storytelling.

Easter Egg Hunt around Plantation Wood Gaywood. Some of the people taking part in the event. Emily Coventry (2)

The event, organised by the Friends of Plantation Wood, saw around 125 people become eggs-pert detectives in their quest to find egg-shapes with letters on them.

After finding all the clues and having spelled out a sentence, the participants received a chocolate treat.

Friends secretary Daphne Sampson said: “We had a lovely day and it was really well supported.

“Community librarian Elena Parkin did story time in the heart of the woods, which was much appreciated. I think the children really enjoyed being in the woods.”

Easter Egg Hunt around Plantation Wood Gaywood. Some of the people taking part in the event. Storytime with Community Librarian Elena Parkin

She said the Friends group is always looking for people to help.

To express your interest in volunteering, contact the Friends group via: plantationwoodkl@gmail.com.

Easter Egg Hunt around Plantation Wood Gaywood. Some of the people taking part in the event.

Easter Egg Hunt around Plantation Wood Gaywood. Some of the people taking part in the event. Tegan Crisp (6)

Easter Egg Hunt around Plantation Wood Gaywood. Some of the people taking part in the event. LtoR, Mason Burlingham (10), Freddie Kirk (11)

Easter Egg Hunt around Plantation Wood Gaywood. Some of the people taking part in the event. LtoR, Caiden Bruce (10), Alfie Bruce (7)

Easter Egg Hunt around Plantation Wood Gaywood. Some of the people taking part in the event. Leigh Taylor with daughter Emily Coventry (2)

Easter Egg Hunt around Plantation Wood Gaywood. Some of the people taking part in the Storytime