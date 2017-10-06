Children Teddy Rescue sees success at Tilney St Lawrence Village Hall

More than £730 was raised for the Multiple Sclerosis Society on Saturday in memory of Major Timothy Sudbury.

Volunteers held a Children Teddy Rescue at Tilney St Lawrence Village Hall, to generate funds for the worthy cause.

Organiser Jade Miller, who used to care for Mr Sudbury, said: “We sold teddy bears, it was our Children Teddy Rescue. The children could adopt a teddy bear for 20p and along with their new teddy they also go an adoption certificate.

“It went really well, better than we thought it would be. I don’t know exactly how many teddies were sold, but I would say it was somewhere are 50.”

Multiple Sclerosis is a neurological condition that is causes when a person’s immune system isn’t working properly.

Once diagnosed, MS stays with a person for life, but treatments and specialists can help to manage the condition and its symptoms.

She added: “The day went really well. We made £730 on Saturday and we still have a chest waxing to take place this weekend. It was my first fundraiser so I wasn’t expecting it to do as well as it did.

“Everyone on our Facebook group was saying how lovely the event was and that it was a wonderful day. I would like to thank everyone who came and who donated.

“We are in talks about hosting another fundraiser around Christmas time, but it is still early days. It is an amazing cause and we found out that people actual don’t know that much about MS. We want to get it out there so people know what it is.”

Pictured above, organiser Jade Miller with fundraising volunteers. MLNF17PM09164