‘Chocolate lady’ Shirley, who gave sweets out at King’s Lynn church, dies at 77

A woman, affectionately known as the “chocolate lady”, who handed out sweets and chocolate bars to the congregation at a Lynn church and to passengers on the Lynn to Hunstanton bus, has died.

Shirley Edge, who lived in a flat in the town centre, who was also known as Tilly, died at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital on June 1. She was 77.

Mrs Edge, who was a retired auxiliary nurse in the children and baby department at the QEH, was known to the congregation of St Faith’s Church at Gaywood.

She would greet people with a smile and hand them a chocolate sweet or a chocolate bar. She also handed out sweets to passengers on the bus travelling to Hunstanton.

Mrs Edge was the widow of Terry Edge and the couple had two sons, Clive and Martin.

Clive said his mother had been retired from her job at QEH for about 17 years.

He described his mother as a “generous, caring lady” who would always greet people with a cherry smile. She took a pride in her appearance, always looking smartly dressed.

Clive said that Shirley suffered from dementia in the final years of her life.

Her funeral will be held at St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, at 2.30pm on Thursday, June 15, at 2.30pm. All are welcome to attend the service.