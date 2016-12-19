Choir hits right notes for King’s Lynn shoppers

The West Norfolk Youth Choir brought some festive cheer to Lynn’s Christmas shoppers by singing in the town centre.

The group performed a range of songs, including some seasonal favourites, in the town’s Marks and Spencer store last Saturday, before entertaining customers at the Tesco Hardwick branch on Sunday.

A collection made during the performance was shared between the East Anglian Air Ambulance and West Norfolk Music Centre, of which the choir is part.

West Norfolk Music Centre chairman Derek Stringer said: “We are always very pleased to be invited to perform in public and to support other charitable causes where we can.”