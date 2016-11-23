Choirs bring Swaffham hospice donation harmony

More than £1,000 was raised for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice during a concert of choirs held at the town’s Assembly Rooms.

Members of the Marham Military Wives choir are pictured above during the show, which also featured performances by the King’s Lynn Male Voice Choir.

A total of £1,161 was raised during the evening to support the hospice’s continuing work to help terminally ill people and their families.

The hospice’s next major event is its Tree of Lights service at the Green Britain Centre on Monday, December 5 at 6.30pm.