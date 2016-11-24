Christmas comes early at Gaywood church

Christmas came early for the crowds who attended the St Faith’s Church, Gaywood, Christmas fair at the weekend.

Young visitors also had an early opportunity of meeting Father Christmas in his Grotto and to have their picture taken with the red-suited and white-bearded St Nick.

The fair was opened on Saturday by KLFM Radio Station’s mascot, Bumble, the giant bee proving a popular attraction with some of the young visitors.

The Reverend Andrew Maguire welcomed visitors to the event which is staged to raise funds for the on-going running costs of the church.

Churchwarden Richard Parr said: “With the continuing increasing costs of maintaining the much-loved Gaywood church, every penny we raise counts.

“But as important as the money is, we see events like the Christmas fair as ways of reaching out to a wider public and engaging with the wider community.”

Visitors will return to St Faith’s on Thursday, December 1, when its third Christmas Tree Festival will be opened. More than 30 trees, each one decorated differently by primary schools, church groups and charities, will be on show during the four-day Festival.

The church will be open until 8pm on Friday, December 2, to give more opportunity for people to call in and look at the trees.

This will be followed by a concert featuring The West Norfolk Singers and guitarist Lee Bigland and guest singers on December 3, and a special gift service on December 4.To check opening times, call the office (weekday mornings until noon) on 01553 774916.