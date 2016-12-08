Christmas comes early for Stoke Ferry’s Aiden, 8

Eight-year-old Aiden Jones got an early Christmas present last week when he was given £250 to spend on toys in the town centre.

The Whitefriars Church Of England Primary Academy pupil was the winner of the Town Centre Halloween trail prize draw. The Stoke Ferry youngster decided to split his prize with brother Leo, nine, and with his and his sibling’s classmates before they visited Youngsters World, in Norfolk Street, to choose their toys and games.

His mum, Mandy, said: “We really enjoyed the Halloween trail – Aiden and Leo particularly liked the stilt-walking bats and the band – and most of all, they felt like they’d got something out of taking part in this event, which is so important.”

Pictured are Leo Jones, Youngsters World’s Paul Sanderson, Aiden Jones, and Vancouver Quarter centre manager Abbie Panks. Picture: Paul Tibbs.