Christmas toy appeal in Hunstanton for children’s hospice

A housing developer is appealing to members of the public to support its Christmas charity campaign as it pledges to bring some festive cheer to a children’s hospice this year.

McCarthy and Stone, which has a marketing suite in Hunstanton, is asking people to buy an extra present while Christmas shopping to donate to East Midlands-based charity Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Those wishing to take part in the toy appeal can drop their gifts at the off-site marketing suite at 20 Westgate.

Cheryl Bissett, regional sales and marketing direcor at McCarthy and Stone East Midlands said: “It is our aspiration to create a positive legacy in the local communities we are part of, which is why it is such a pleasure to be able to offer our support to children with life-limiting conditions this Christmas.”

The hospice, which is based in Loughborough, helps to relieve symptoms, improve quality of life and care for children until the end, as well as supporting parents and siblings through bereavements.

Kate Golding, corporate partnership manager at Rainbows Hospice said: “We are delighted to have the support of McCarthy and Stone this Christmas. Having new toys to play with is fantastic for the children and young people who use Rainbows, especially at Christmas time.

“We also welcome donations of used toys too, as they can be sold in our charity shops across the region to raise vital funds which help us to continue to make a difference.”

Ms Bissett added: “Community truly is at the heart of everything we do and it is a pleasure to provide this much-needed support throughout the festive season to Rainbows Hospice.”