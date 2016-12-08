Christmas tree festival continues to grow at Pott Row

There were an array of trees on show when Pott Row Methodist Chapel held their annual Christmas tree festival over three days last week.

Secretary Beryl Watts said: “It was a bit slow on the Friday but it picked up on the Saturday and Sunday.

“The event has been going for more than 10 years and it is growing every year.”

Holly Meadows School, Springwood High School and Tiddlipots were three of the organisations to have trees, which were decorated my members of the chapel and the village.

A total of £570 was raised. Pictured above is Beryl Watts at the Christmas tree festival. mlnf16af1212