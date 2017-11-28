Christmas wish comes true for student at King’s Lynn garden centre

A student has had a Christmas wish come true thanks to a Lynn garden centre.

Thomas Willoughby-Stones, pictured above, has had a life-long ambition to work with lights.

And part of that dream was made possible when managers of the Dobbies centre, on the Hardwick Retail Park, allowed him to turn on the lights for their in-store Christmas grotto.

Around 20 of his fellow students, all donning Christmas jumpers, joined him for the big moment.

Gemma Doughty, the College of West Anglia’s works placement and careers co-ordinator, said: “When Thomas said his dream job was to work with fairy lights, it was easy to accomplish thanks to the support of Dobbies.” Picture submitted