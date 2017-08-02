Church blooms at festival

St Mary’s Church in Old Hunstanton hosted its 43 rd Flower Festival over the weekend and the theme of Stories from the Bible inspired the arrangers to create some magnificent displays.

The perfume of so many blooms assaulted the senses upon entering the church and then the sight of the arrangements was a delight.

OLD HUNSTANTON CHURCH FLOWER FESTIVAL Fishers of Men created by Mary Rutland

In her last year as festival organiser, Sylvia Shaw said: “We have a team of 31 arrangers and this year I think the church looks more beautiful than ever.

“After several years of different themes, if you remember last year was favourite songs, I am pleased that we’ve gone back to the Bible for our theme. Next year I’ll just be a visitor.”

In the gardens of Park house opposite the church the old fashioned fete with stalls and lunches was held by permission of Mrs Tessa Scott.

The Festival is a major community event in the village and proceeds from it benefit local charities and the children’s playground as well as maintaining the church itself.

This year a telephone mast is being installed in the church tower too which should improve the mobile phone signal which the festival committee says is “otherwise notorious for its absence locally.”