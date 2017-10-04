Church order invests new members

Three members of a church were invested into their roles last month.

Paul Burdick, Lester Darby and Caroline Glazebrook were officially named as knights and a dame of the Sovereign Order of St John of Jerusalem, Knights Hospitaller, at the investiture ceremony held at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation Roman Catholic church in Lynn on September 16.

Chevalier Carmel Busuttil said the aim of the hospitallier order is to help the poor and the sick. Pictured are members at the church service on London Road.