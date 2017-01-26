Civic reception held in Swaffham club’s honour

A civic reception was held in Swaffham on Saturday night to mark the centenary of the Lions movement.

Although the Swaffham club has only been operating since 1984, the organisation was originally founded in the United States in 1917.

Mayor Paul Darby, pictured above, back third right with Lions officials and guests, praised the club’s work in the community, while club president John Collins thanked the town council for hosting the event.

Toasts to the club and the Lions movement were proposed by Swaffham Lionesses president Nicola Claxton and Lions’ district governor Jim Cowie. MLNF17AF01185