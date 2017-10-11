Civic welcome for opening night of arts festival

Swaffham’s annual Visual Arts Festival opened with a gala performance of the award-winning play Art at the nearby Westacre Theatre on Saturday night.

A series of events will be taking place around the town over the next few weeks as part of the showcase, which is organised by the town’s Rotary Club.

The festival, which is now in its 22nd year, has raised tens of thousands of pounds for good causes during its history.

Pictured above ahead of the weekend’s show are, from left, club vice-president David Morris, president Bill Muir, town mayor Jill Skinner and president-elect Malcolm Whittley. MLNF17PB10031