Clash of opinions at King’s Lynn venue licensing hearing

The future of Hanse House was a burning issue during a licensing hearing over noise concerns this morning.

West Norfolk Council’s licensing sub-committee heard from the licence review applicant Karen Watling – a neighbour of the building, James Lee – Hanse House’s owner, and a number of authority figures on the case.

The hearing found that the main issue the applicant had was with noise levels after 11pm, as she said it affected her sleep.

Nevertheless, Mr Lee stressed that the venue has taken measures to mitigate any problems that noise may cause, and added that if their current licence was to change to prevent music being played after 11pm, it would seriously hinder the business.

The committee will now decide whether to keep the licence as it is, to make modifcations to it, or to suspend it, among other options.

The decision is expected in the next couple of days.