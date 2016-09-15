Classic cars pack King’s Lynn square

A host of vintage vehicles, and one or two surprises, filled Lynn’s main square on Sunday as the town hosted its third annual Classic Car Day.

Held alongside the town’s Heritage Open Day events, the display on the Tuesday Market Place featured more than 200 cars, including some dating back to the earliest days of motoring.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Otto Wolny (5) in an MGB GT ANL-161209-102445009

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk Council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said the day had been a “great success.”

She said: “We had over 200 cars on the Tuesday Market Place and people came out in their droves to see them, which was amazing.

“The good weather certainly helped make the day. The town was buzzing because of all the Heritage Open Day activities, with lots of people on the quayside listening to a variety of music and dance acts.

“It was a magnificent day for celebrating King’s Lynn and I would like to thank all the volunteers and helpers who made it possible.”

Many of the area’s motoring clubs were represented in the show and some of the models on display were familiar sights on the roads of today.

Others rolled back the years to earlier eras, including a 1904 Oldsmobile Curvedash that once featured in the musical Genevieve, and recently completed the London to Brighton vintage car run.

And the car that was voted best in show was one from those earlier times, a 1933 Riley Monaco, owned by David Walker, from Little Dunham.

Borough mayor David Whitby presented him with the Les Daubney Memorial Trophy, named in memory of the former borough mayor and personally sponsored by former council leader Nick Daubney.

Heritage Open Day and Cassic Car Show in King's Lynn. Steve Garside with the 1967 e-type jag straight 6 that he maintains. ANL-161209-102237009

