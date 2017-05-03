Classic cars rev up an old reunion at Swaffham

A wonderful collection of classic cars and their owners assembled at Swaffham on Sunday for a celebration of vintage motoring history.

And the day led to an unexpected reunion as car, motorcycling enthusiasts and other members of the public gathered on the market place to view a fine array of cars and motorcycles.

Classic Car & Vintage display on the Market Place in Swaffham. William Moody (12) in this 1954 ex military vehicle an Austin Champ

On his way home from an RAF reunion in Lincolnshire, Wokingham resident James Robinson, 83, stopped off in Swaffham to visit his niece.

After deciding to pay the event a visit, and whilst looking at the 1927 truck, Mr Robinson came across “Honey” a 1934 Hillman Minx.

Not believing his eyes, Mr Robinson took a closer look and was astounded and also visibly shocked that this very car was once on the farm where he used to live with his father as a boy.

The car was used on the farm to pull the farm trailers, as fuel was rationed in those days.

Classic Car & Vintage display on the Market Place in Swaffham. Rob Klyn from East Winch with his 1969 Triumph Herald Convertable 1360

When not in use the car was kept in one of the old barns, and Mr Robinson remembered playing inside the vehicle when as a youngster.

The current owners called her Honey because her paintwork now is chestnut and honeysuckle. Her original owner lived in Honey Cottage, Wokingham and the car was originally blue and black.

Towards the end of the event, the owner of the car Mr Samuels took Mr Robinson, his wife and niece on a drive around Swaffham in the vehicle he once played in all those years ago.

Also on display were Lotus 7, Panther Kallisters, MG’s, Morris Minors, an Austin Big Six, Singer Vogue, WW11 GMC truck, and a a three-wheeler Izetter.