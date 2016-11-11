Clenchwarton man angered by flytipping in the village

A Clenchwarton man has vowed to do everything possible to help catch those responsible for a spate of fly-tipping in the village.

Matt Cooper has been left angered by the escalating problem down Clockcase Road which has become worse since the nights began drawing in a month ago.

Among the items being dumped are fridge freezers, electrical consummates, sofas, a bathroom suite and broken pieces of fencing panel.

Mr Cooper, who lives down the adjacent Clockcase Lane, said: “I’m deeply disappointed that somebody thinks it’s OK to disrespect the beautiful countryside.

“I grew up in the countryside in Essex and I used to play in the types of places where these people are dumping their waste.

“The road is not a tip and I am determined to do whatever I can to make sure whoever is doing it is caught and dealt with.”

Mr Cooper said the fly-tipping is beginning to get out of control.

“Today (Wednesday) we spotted a cable drum which wasn’t there yesterday and there has also been waste from a broken-up patio.

“The other day, my partner witnessed somebody throwing rubble out of their car.

“It has got to the point now where somebody is making an enterprise out of it.

“It’s been happening almost since we moved to the area a year ago. It started with some builders waste being dumped on the verges.

“There was a bit of a lull in the summer when the nights were lighter but it began in earnest again a month ago.”

Mr Cooper, who runs a woodworking business from his home, has set up a Facebook page called Craft (Clenchwarton Residents AgainstFly-Tipping).

“I want to make people aware of what’s going on. I hope Clenchwarton residents will put on their own stories and photos of any fly-tipping on there,” he said.

West Norfolk Council officials visited the area on Wednesday after Mr Cooper brought the matter to their attention.

A council spokesman said: “One of our neighbourhood officers has been out to meet with a resident about flytipping at Clenchwarton. We have identified areas where there is flytipping that we will pass to our clean-up. We have explained that we can’t clear from private land so it may be that some waste will be the responsibility of the land owner to clear.

“We investigate when evidence is found in flytipped rubbish that can identify who dumped it, and where there is sufficient evidence we will bring legal proceedings.

“We encourage everyone who witnesses flytipping to report it to us, as we respond to all the calls we get and it helps us build up a bigger picture of ongoing problems.”

Earlier this week, plans for a new housing estate on Main Road, Clenchwarton, were rejected by West Norfolk Council’s planning commitee.

West Norfolk mayor David Whitby, the village’s ward councillor who had backed the scheme, argued that any new build could have helped tackle the problem of fly-tipping in a layby opposite the site.