Clenchwarton show boosted by new supporters

Residents turned out in force for Clenchwarton’s annual horticultural and craft show, which was held at the village school on Saturday.

Around 250 items were exhibited at the event, which organisers said was slightly below last year’s total.

Clenchwarton Horticultural and Craft Show. Clenchwarton School hall. Pictured David Foster. Prize Winner.

But organisers were pleased with the response of villagers.

Secretary Lisa-Jayne Rogers said: “All of the committee were over the moon with the amount of entrants this year after the early summer.

“We were also very pleased to have new members join our committee and new people entering their items in the show.”

Trophy winners were as follows:

Clenchwarton Horticultural and Craft Show. Clenchwarton School hall.

Chrysanthemums: Eric Petts; Dahlias: Trevor Coates; Fuchsias: Valerie Hall; Geraniums: Pat Duhig; Begonias: Trevor Coates; Roses: Jenny Brown; Mixed flowers and plants: Pat Duhig; Fruit: Jenny Brown; Vegetables: Joe Knight; Floral art: David Foster; Outstanding floral art exhibit: David Foster; Cookery: Hazel Bloy; Preserves: Hazel Bloy; Arts and crafts: Lisa-Jayne Rogers; Photography: Valerie Hall; Outstanding photography exhibit: Holly King; Disaster corner: Joe Knight.

Children, 11-14 years: Joe Knight; Children, seven to 10 years: Abigail Suckle; Children, under seven: no entries; Teenagers, 15-16 years: Abbie Knight; Children, pre-school: Roux Hicks.